Three farmers asphyxiated in Hisar

Hisar, May 21

Three farmers were asphyxiated to death when they descended into a 20-foot-deep well to repair an electric motor fixed on the borewell for irrigation in Shahdawa village of Hisar today.

The deceased were identified as Narender, Jaipal and Suresh. Another youth Vikram also followed the victims into the well, but returned midway on sensing trouble due to foul smell coming out of the well. Meanwhile, farmers working in adjoining fields rushed to the spot and took Vikram to hospital who fell unconscious due to the impact of a poisonous gas.

Kuldeep Chahar, a family member of one of the deceased Narender, told mediapersons that Narender, along with three other farmers, had gone to the fields to repair a fault in the electricity motor. Narender was the first to go inside the well. When he did not return for a while, another person Jaipal followed him ino the well. He too remained inside and did not respond to another person waiting outside. Suresh, too, followed them inside the well in an attempt to help them, but he too fell unconscious due to the poisonous gas.

Chahar said the fourth person Vikram had also started descending into the well. But he sensed trouble as he started feeling the gas and immediately rushed out of the well. Other farmers also rushed to the spot and found Vikram in an unconscious condition outside the well. The villagers took him to the Civil Hospital and took out one of the victims from the well.

Later, a team of the district administration rushed to the spot and brought out the deceased stuck in the well.

Ranbir Gangwa, Deputy Speaker, who met the family members of the deceased in the Civil Hospital in Hisar said the government would help the families of the victims as per the government policy.

A similar incident had taken place in the same village exactly a year ago when two farmers were buried inside the 40-foot-well. They had gone down the well to install an electric motor on the borewell.