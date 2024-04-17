Two arrested with stolen car

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 16

The Gurugram police arrested two Delhi residents for allegedly stealing a car from a Najafgarh resident at gunpoint near Bajghera village.

According to the police, the incident took place on late Monday night near Sobha City Society in Sector 109 here.

A Najafgarh resident filed a complaint that two bike-borne youths stopped him and held him hostage at gunpoint. They robbed him of cash and took away his car.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at Bajghera police station on Monday and the police team arrested both the accused from Chhawla in Delhi late last night and recovered the stolen car from their possession.

According to the police, the arrested accused have been identified as Ishan (18), alias Manager, alias Mota, of Kanganheri village and Dev (18), of Chhawla in Delhi.

“During police interrogation, the accused revealed that both of them are drug addicts and had planned to commit the robbery for easy money. Further probe is on,” said Varun Dahiya, ACP crime.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram