University student killed as SUV falls from flyover

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 16

A university student was killed and two other students were critically injured after the driver lost control of the SUV in which they were travelling and the vehicle fell from the Jharsa chowk flyover of the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway last night.

The vehicle was badly damaged in the accident. The two injured students are undergoing treatment at Medanta hospital.

According to the police, the accident took place at the Jharsa chowk flyover around 10 pm on Monday, when three friends were going from Delhi towards Jaipur on the expressway in a car, which had a temporary number. When the car reached the flyover, the driver lost control over the car and it climbed over a four-foot high divider of the flyover and fell down into the empty space between the flyover lanes.

Following the accident, people rushed to the spot to rescue the occupants, who sustained serious injuries despite the airbags opening during the mishap. The injured were taken out of the car and admitted to Medanta Hospital.

One of these youths who died during treatment late at night was identified as Rishabh Guleria (22), a student of KR Mangalam University, Sohna road. His friends, Kamal Sehrawat (23) and Naman (18), are still undergoing treatment at the hospital.

“In his statement, Sehrawat said they had left Sukhrali around 9.30 pm and were headed to Manesar. Rishabh, who was driving the car, lost control of the car and it slammed into the divider, after which they fainted. We handed over Rishabh’s body of his family after the postmortem today,” said ASI Surender Singh, the investigating officer.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram