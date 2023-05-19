Waste-dumping mafia in Gurugram

ILLEGAL waste-dumping mafia is spreading pollution in Sector 36 of Gurugram. One can smell the toxicity in the air. The waste being dumped in the sector contains pesticides and other chemicals, which can cause diseases like cancer. The authorities concerned must take action against the mafia. Manoj Kumar Yadav, gurugram
Rohtak Roads in pitiable condition
THE condition of several roads in Rohtak city is pitiable. The recent spell of rain has further damaged the already-broken and potholed roads. Though some roads have been repaired and reconstructed in the recent past, many more still cry for attention of the authorities concerned. Dharam Pal, rohtak
Monkey menace in Civil Hospital
THE monkey menace in the Civil Hospital has become a major source of inconvenience for patients, their attendants and the hospital staff. People visiting the hospital cannot sit in open spaces as they always have swarms of monkeys. Though the MC authorities have been apprised of the matter several times, the problem is yet to be resolved. Ram Mehar Varma, jind
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The TRIBUNe
invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidda Karnataka CM, DK his deputy; oath-taking tomorrow
DK to stay state Cong chief till LS poll | 20 ministers may ...
Meghwal replaces Rijiju, says no confrontation with judiciary
Will hold independent charge as MoS | Baghel shifted too
Rising star of Rajasthan BJP, may play bigger role in state
Meghwal’s elevation PM’s signal to SCs
PM Modi to inaugurate new Parliament building on May 28
New Parliament will be able to seat 888 members in Lok Sabha...
Minister of State SPS Baghel moved from law ministry to health ministry
Decision taken hours after Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju w...