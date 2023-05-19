Waste-dumping mafia in Gurugram

ILLEGAL waste-dumping mafia is spreading pollution in Sector 36 of Gurugram. One can smell the toxicity in the air. The waste being dumped in the sector contains pesticides and other chemicals, which can cause diseases like cancer. The authorities concerned must take action against the mafia. Manoj Kumar Yadav, gurugram

Rohtak Roads in pitiable condition

THE condition of several roads in Rohtak city is pitiable. The recent spell of rain has further damaged the already-broken and potholed roads. Though some roads have been repaired and reconstructed in the recent past, many more still cry for attention of the authorities concerned. Dharam Pal, rohtak

Monkey menace in Civil Hospital

THE monkey menace in the Civil Hospital has become a major source of inconvenience for patients, their attendants and the hospital staff. People visiting the hospital cannot sit in open spaces as they always have swarms of monkeys. Though the MC authorities have been apprised of the matter several times, the problem is yet to be resolved. Ram Mehar Varma, jind

