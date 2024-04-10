Youth gets 20-yr JAIL in POCSO case

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra: The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge has sentenced Shyam Kumar (23), a resident of Bihar, to 20 years of imprisonment in a POCSO case in Kurukshetra. It has also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on him. The police said in April 2022, a man in his complaint at the Pehowa Sadar police station stated that his 16-year-old girl had gone missing. During investigations, the girl was traced in Bihar on May 6. Based on the statement of the girl, the accused was arrested and the court held Syam Kumar guilty under Section 6 of the POCSO Act.

#Bihar #Kurukshetra