11 new diarrhoea cases reported

PTI

Hamirpur: With 11 more diarrhoea cases detected here on Saturday, the total number of cases has risen to 426, out of which 400 have recovered so far, officials said. Hamirpur Chief Medical Officer Dr RK Agnihotri claimed that the disease was almost under control and advised people to take preventive steps like using boiled water.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hamirpur