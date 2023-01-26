13th National Voters Day observed in Una

Our Correspondent

Una, January 25

The Election Department organised a programme to observe 13th National Voters Day at Government College here today. District Electoral Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner (DC) Raghav Sharma presided over the function as chief guest.

Students from various schools and colleges of the district took part in the declamation and quiz competitions and presented short skits on topics related to the importance of elections in a democracy.

Anjali Agnihotri from DAV Senior Secondary School, Una, bagged the first position in the declamation contest, Rupinder Kaur from Government School, Behdala, stood second while Deepak from Government School, Una, stood third. Meanwhile, teams from Government School, Behdala; DAV Senior Secondary School, Una; and Government School, Dehlan, were adjudged first, second and third, respectively, in the quiz competition.

Booth-level election officers — Manju Devi from Kinnu, Anwar Bibi from Mubarikpur-3, Baldev Singh from Tahliwal-2, Asha Devi from Tabba-1 and Anjana Kumari from Dhundla booths — were honoured for their exceptional performances during the last Assembly elections. Twenty-six voters were adjudged as winners of the Selfie contest held during the recent Assembly poll.

