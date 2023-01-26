13th National Voters Day observed in Una

Una, January 25
The Election Department organised a programme to observe 13th National Voters Day at Government College here today. District Electoral Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner (DC) Raghav Sharma presided over the function as chief guest.
Students from various schools and colleges of the district took part in the declamation and quiz competitions and presented short skits on topics related to the importance of elections in a democracy.
Anjali Agnihotri from DAV Senior Secondary School, Una, bagged the first position in the declamation contest, Rupinder Kaur from Government School, Behdala, stood second while Deepak from Government School, Una, stood third. Meanwhile, teams from Government School, Behdala; DAV Senior Secondary School, Una; and Government School, Dehlan, were adjudged first, second and third, respectively, in the quiz competition.
Booth-level election officers — Manju Devi from Kinnu, Anwar Bibi from Mubarikpur-3, Baldev Singh from Tahliwal-2, Asha Devi from Tabba-1 and Anjana Kumari from Dhundla booths — were honoured for their exceptional performances during the last Assembly elections. Twenty-six voters were adjudged as winners of the Selfie contest held during the recent Assembly poll.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India celebrates 74th Republic Day on Kartavya Path; showcases military might, cultural heritage
Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is the chief guest at...
Supporters upset as Navjot Singh Sidhu fails to get remission in sentence
There was speculation that Sidhu would get released from Pa...
Woman raises slogans against Sandeep Singh at Pehowa function
Pehowa is the assembly constituency of Sandeep Singh and he ...
Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on Jan 28
Announcement was made by Adviser to the UT Administrator Dha...
Health Minister Mandaviya launches Bharat Biotech’s nasal Covid vaccine
The nasal vaccine—BBV154 -- had received DCGI approval in No...