14 new cases in Himachal

Shimla, September 28
As many as 14 Covid cases were reported in the state today, taking the tally to 312,174. However, there was no death due to the virus. The number of active cases declined to 166.
The highest number of four cases was reported in Bilaspur, two each in Una, Mandi, Kinnaur and Hamirpur and one each in Kangra and Kullu districts. There was no case in Chamba, Shimla, Lahaul and Spiti and Solan districts. — TNS
