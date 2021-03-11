14 new Covid cases in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, May 13
A total of 14 new cases were recorded in the state in the past 24 hours, though no Covid-related death was reported. The highest number of six cases were recorded in Solan, five in Kangra and one each in Una, Mandi and Bilaspur. — TNS
