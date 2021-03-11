14 new Covid cases in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, April 30
As many as 14 Covid cases were reported in the state today, taking the tally to 284,811. However, there was no death.
The highest four cases were recorded in Kangra and three in Shimla. — TNS
