21 polytechnic students get offer letters

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, April 15

Twenty-one students of government polytechnic colleges in the state got placements in companies with annual salary packages up to Rs 4.5 lakh. This was stated by Government Polytechnic Training and Placement Officer Arvind Katoch here today.

He said an online placement drive was conducted for students of the mechanical engineering course in seven polytechnic colleges in the state for students of final year. Twelve students were offered jobs by Maruti Suzuki Limited with annual salary package of Rs 4.5 lakh each, while two students were offered jobs at Rs 4 lakh each by cement firm Ultra Tech.

He said seven students were offered jobs by TVS automobiles at annual package of Rs 3.8 lakh. All students would join their respective jobs in July after completing their diploma courses in June this year.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hamirpur