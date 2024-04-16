21 polytechnic students get offer letters

Hamirpur, April 15
Twenty-one students of government polytechnic colleges in the state got placements in companies with annual salary packages up to Rs 4.5 lakh. This was stated by Government Polytechnic Training and Placement Officer Arvind Katoch here today.
He said an online placement drive was conducted for students of the mechanical engineering course in seven polytechnic colleges in the state for students of final year. Twelve students were offered jobs by Maruti Suzuki Limited with annual salary package of Rs 4.5 lakh each, while two students were offered jobs at Rs 4 lakh each by cement firm Ultra Tech.
He said seven students were offered jobs by TVS automobiles at annual package of Rs 3.8 lakh. All students would join their respective jobs in July after completing their diploma courses in June this year.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
United Nations worried Israel could strike Iran nuclear facilities
Iran says its nuclear programme is entirely peaceful, but We...
Willing to tender public apology, Ramdev and Balkrishna tell Supreme Court
The apex court asked Ramdev and Balkrishna, both of whom wer...
AAP announces 4 more candidates for Lok Sabha polls in Punjab, fields Muktsar’s MLA Kaka Brar from Ferozepur
Former MLA Pawan Kumar Tinu from Jalandhar
4 die after boat overturns in Jhelum river near Srinagar
Rescue ops under way
Only 3% ED cases against politicians, honest have nothing to fear: PM Modi
Slams Opposition parties, says laws governing probe agencies...