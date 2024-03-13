3 dead in Shimla district car accident

Tribune News Service

Shimla: Three persons died after the car they were travelling in plunged into a deep gorge in the Theog Subdivision in Shimla district. The police said the accident took place on the Sainj-Chopal road near Kargoli nala. The driver lost control of the vehicle and it plunged into the gorge. The accident was noticed by locals, who informed the police. A team led by the Deha SHO recovered the bodies. Theog DSP Siddharth Sharma said an investigation was underway. The deceased were yet to be identified. TNS

Vending zone inaugurated

Shimla: Shimla Urban MLA Harish Janartha on Tuesday inaugurated a vending zone at Lakkar Bazaar. “The shops constructed in the vending zone under Shimla Smart City Mission have modern facilities,” Janartha said while handing over the possession of the shops to shopkeepers.

