35 Dharamsala students launch movement to carry forward ‘legacy of fallen soldiers’

Dharamsala, March 27

The HP State War Memorial Development Society (WMDS) launched its youth wing today at Dharamsala. Named “Youth Brigade of WMDS”, it consists of 14 NCC cadets, seven Rovers and Rangers and 14 NSS members, all from Government College, Dharamsala. The members, along with Capt Monica Sharma, a professor of the college, attended the meeting.

Part-time employment opportunity for college pupils As the master plan of war memorial starts to fructify, the WMS will provide ‘Learn and Earn’ opportunity to the college students by giving them dignified part-time employment opportunity within the war memorial. Col KKS Dadwal, WMDS president

The President of WMDS outlined the purpose of the Youth Brigade in the presence of seven members of the War Memorial Governing Council members, thereafter the Cadets volunteered to join the Youth Brigade. The cadets elected their leaders and deputy leaders separately for NCC, NSS and Rangers and Rovers.

The aim behind the move was to imbibe a sense of patriotism, discipline, social responsibility and above all respect to the fallen soldiers and the families they have left behind. The president, Col Dadwal said, “As the master plan of war memorial starts to fructify, the WMDS will provide ‘Learn and Earn’ opportunity to the college students by giving them dignified part-time employment opportunity within the war memorial.” He opined that at the end of their three-year college stint, the members of the Youth Brigade will be given a social service certificate which will be useful for them to pursue higher study in foreign universities. He feels the energies of youth will be channelised to help society in managing the affairs of the war memorial in a smooth, effective and progressive manner.

According to Col Dadwal, if the idea matures, they will associate selected and talented youth with the decision-making process of the WMS. Through these youth, he expects to hand down the legacy of ‘fallen soldiers’ to the future generations perpetually.

