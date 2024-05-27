50 girls among 180 cycling enthusiasts rock Sirmaur

Our Correspondent

Nahan, May 26

In a vibrant effort to boost voter awareness and participation, Assistant Election Officer and SDM Gunjit Singh Cheema flagged off the “Pedal for Democracy” rally at Ramlila Ground, Paonta Sahib.

The SDM said the initiative, was taken by the Chief Electoral Officer of Himachal Pradesh in collaboration with the Sirmaur Cycling Association, aimed at promoting 100 per cent voter turnout in the Lok Sabha elections. “The primary objective is to ensure that every eligible voter participates in the democratic process,” he added.

Following directives from the Election Commission of India and the Chief Electoral Officer of Himachal Pradesh, various Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programmes are being continuously conducted to increase the voter turnout in the region.

“The programme demonstrates the strength of the Indian democracy, where citizens actively engage in the election process,” Cheema remarked.

He urged all participants to vote and encouraged children to motivate their families and neighbours to do the same. Highlighting the specifics of the Paonta Sahib Assembly constituency, the Assistant Election Officer said 86,788 voters, including 44,880 male voters, are expected to cast their votes on June 1.

President of the Cycling Association, detailed the rally route, which spanned approximately 13 km. The rally saw participation from 180 cyclists, including 50 young girls.

In recognition of outstanding participants, awards were given for the best younger cyclist, best woman younger cyclist and senior citizen cyclist. All participants received T-shirts and medals from the association. The event was graced by several dignitaries from the Sirmaur Cycling Association and local community members.

The “Pedal for Democracy” programme not only highlighted the importance of voting, but also showcased the community’s commitment to a robust democratic process through active participation and engagement.

