6 years on, CCTV cameras out of order in Palampur

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, January 6

The government has not yet released funds for the repair and maintenance of dozens of CCTV cameras installed in Palampur. These cameras are out of order since 2017 and the matter was also highlighted in these columns last year, but in vain.

Several lakhs of rupees were spent on the installation of these cameras in Palampur six years ago. The Municipal Corporation (MC), which is the custodian of these cameras, has not even served a notice on the company that supplied these cameras and was responsible to provide after-sale service.

Vikram Mahajan, Commissioner, Palampur MC, says these cameras were installed prior to the formation of the corporation. “I will check previous records and, if required, necessary funds will be provided to make all CCTV cameras operational,” he adds.

These cameras were installed keeping in view deteriorating law and order and the rising number of accidents in the city. Another purpose to install cameras at all entry and exit points of the city was to keep tabs on vehicular traffic. However, they functioned hardly for three months. Besides, the company that was given the contract did not turn up after installing cameras.

All cameras installed in front of Palampur police station, old bus stand, Nehru Chowk near the State Bank of India brach, Subhash Chowk, near the Civil Hospital, new bus stand, IPH road, PWD offices and near the mini-secretariat are not working and their cables and CCTV units are also missing.

A senior police officer says these cameras were supposed to be linked with computers installed at the local police station, SDM office, DSP office and the traffic police to keep a vigil on the movement of vehicles. But no such access has been provided.

“If these cameras are made functional and attached to the police station, we can keep an eye on every person and vehicle entering and leaving the city. This can help a lot in keeping a check on crime in the area,” says Palampur DSP Gurbachan Singh.