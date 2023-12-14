Rs 65 cr for power cable ducting in Himachal: CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Shimla, December 13
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has said that Rs 65 crore has been sanctioned for the ducting of overhead electricity and other cables. “Under the project, Rs 25 crore will be spent in Shimla for the ducting of electrical cables,” he added.
He said that besides, Rs 20 crore each had been proposed for the laying and termination of underground cables in Nadaun and Hamirpur. The Chief Minister directed Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) to ensure the completion of the works in a time-bound manner.
Sukhu said that it would go a long way in promoting tourism and better infrastructure for tourists as well as residents of these three towns. “The state government is committed to ensuring uninterrupted and improved power supply. It is introducing various modern techniques to provide efficient services,” he added.
