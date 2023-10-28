77th Infantry Day observed at Dagshai Cantt

Tribune News Service

Solan, October 27

The Indian Army’s Battalion stationed at Dagshai commemorated 77th Infantry Day today with wreath laying and Army buglers sounding the ‘Last Post’ at the memorial to martyr Major Udai Singh.

Major Udai Singh, who was an alumnus of Army Public School, Dagshai, made the supreme sacrifice on the night of November 29, 2003, while on a search and destroy operation against a network of terrorists in Rajouri district. He was awarded Shaurya Chakra (Posthumously) and Sena Medal (Gallantry) for his bravery.

