Actor Kangana Ranaut accorded warm welcome on her arrival at her native place in Mandi's Sarkaghat

Mandi, March 29
Actor Kangana Ranaut, BJP candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat has been accorded a warm welcome on her arrival at her native place Sarkaghat in Mandi district today.
She took part in a road show, where hundreds of party workers joined her. She was in an open jeep, accompanied by Sarkaghat MLA Dilip Thakur and other local BJP leaders.
Kangana said that “I am overwhelmed by the honour given by the people, who arrived here to welcome me in such a large number. They have proud on me being a daughter of Mandi. Now, a nationalistic voice of Mandi will represent this Lok Sabha seat.”
