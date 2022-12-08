After Himachal debacle, Karti Chidambaram makes light of Anurag’s absence in Lok Sabha; ‘I can understand his state of mind’ he says

Vibha Sharma
New Delhi, December 8
Congress leader Karti P Chidambaram today made light of absence of Sports Minister Anurag Thakur in the Lok Sabha while he was speaking, linking it to the performance of the BJP in the Himachal Assembly elections the results of which are being declared.
Participating in a discussion under Rule 193 on the need to promote sports in India and steps taken by the government, the Sivaganga MP said, “I wish he (Thakur) was here, but I can understand his state of mind after what happened in Himachal Pradesh.”
However, Thakur was spotted in the House around 5 pm.
The Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports is an MP from Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh, where he was one of lead campaigners for his party.
According to the latest count, the BJP has won 29 seats while the Congress gathered 39 of the 68 seats in the hill state.
Karti also counselled the BJP-led Centre to not bid for Olympic Games as of now. “For your ego do not bid for Olympics,” he also said participating in the debate.
