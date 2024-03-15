Anurag Thakur launches Lok Sabha poll campaign in Hamirpur

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, March 14

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur today formally started his election campaign from the Hamirpur parliamentary constituency. He was welcomed at the Gaggal airport in Kangra district by BJP workers in the morning after being allotted party ticket to fight the Lok Sabha elections from the Hamirpur constituency.

Anurag, while talking to mediapersons, thanked the party top leadership for reposing faith in him. “The people of the Hamirpur parliamentary constituency have elected me continuously for four times. I am indebted to the people of the Hamirpur constituency for this honour,” he added.

He said that he had worked tirelessly as an MP and a minister in the Union Government for the people of his constituency. “The Hamirpur parliamentary constituency has got many mega projects in the past 10 years under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Dehra area of Kangra district, which is part the Hamirpur parliamentary constituency, has got a Rs 500-crore project for a campus of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP). It is the first mega project that will transform the economy of Dehra, the remotest area of Kangra district,” he added.

Anurag said that he had full faith that the people of Himachal would ensure the victory of the BJP on all four Lok Sabha seats in the state and strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Besides development, we are seeking votes in the name of seeing Narendra Modi as Prime Minister to ensure that the country continues to see development and India becomes a developed nation,” he added.

Motorcycle rally organised in Dehra

In Dehra, Anurag Thakur launched his election campaign by organising a motorcycle rally

Followed by hundreds of youth, the Union Minister rode a motorcycle from Dehra to Dhaliara

Former BJP minister Ramesh Dhawala rode pillion with him. All youth, who followed the Union Minister on motorcycles, wore white helmets with AT (Anurag Thakur) printed over it

Helmets were given to the youth in the Hamirpur constituency with the aim to ‘promote the sense of road safety’

