Anurag Thakur election-time visitor, is ignoring core issues: Satpal Singh Raizada

Hamirpur, May 25

The Congress candidate from the Hamirpur parliamentary constituency, Satpal Singh Raizada, said BJP candidate Anurag Thakur was diverting from core issues of the constituency.

While addressing mediapersons here today, he said Thakur was claiming running trains from Una, but he failed to complete the Una-Talwara section of the rail line in 20 years. He added that it was the Congress that laid the railway line from Delhi to Una in 1990, well before Thakur joined politics. He said Thakur also talked about a railway line from Una to Hamirpur, but not even a single brick was laid for this much-hyped railway project.

Raizada said neither the BJP nor Thakur said a word on the Agniveer scheme and the persisting problem of unemployment in the constituency. He said Thakur avoids answering questions pertaining to issues of the state, including the demand to declare last year’s monsoon disaster as national disaster. He alleged that Thakur ignored Himachal Pradesh and comes here only during elections.

Raizada said Thakur was trying to mislead people on the Hamirpur Medical College that was announced by the Congress government in 2014.

He said the BJP leaders themselves were pulling strings on the AIIMS, as Thakur and JP Nadda were making separate claims on it.

Raizada said the foremost vision of the Congress was to keep people of the constituency connected with Member of Parliament, adding that he would raise issues of the Pong Dam and Bhakra Dam oustees “who were ignored” by the BJP MPs.

