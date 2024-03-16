Hamirpur MLA Ashish Sharma, Gagret MLA’s father fail to join probe

Shimla, March 15
Ashish Sharma, Independent MLA from Hamirpur, and Rakesh Sharma, father of disqualified Gagret MLA Chaitanya Sharma, did not turn up at the Boileauganj police station today. On their behalf, their lawyers showed up this afternoon and cited medical issues as the reason for their absence. The lawyers sought a week’s time for them to join investigation.
The High Court had directed Ashish Sharma and Rakesh Sharma to be present in Boileauganj police station today while granting them interim anticipatory bail on Tuesday.
Both Ashish and Chaitanya are among the nine MLAs who voted against the Congress candidate for the Rajya Sabha seat. It may be recalled that both of them were booked under various sections of Prevention of Corruption Act and criminal conspiracy on the basis of a complaint filed by Congress legislators Sanjay Awasthy and Bhuvneshwar Gaur.
The complainants had alleged use of money and other resources to buy the votes of MLAs and to ensure their abstention from the House when the Budget was passed and criminal conspiracy against the democratically-elected government in their complaint against these two and others.
