BJP celebrates foundation day

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, April 6

The BJP leaders celebrated the 44th foundation day of the party at the constituency-level in Sujanpur, Bhoranj and Barsar in the district today. Former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal participated at a function in Sameerpur in the Bhoranj constituency.

Dhumal said the BJP was the biggest political party in the world and in the past 44 years of its establishment, it had grown with its principles and values. He said in the past 10 years, the party had done vigorous growth of the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He added that the PM would be victorious again with a thumping majority. He claimed that the target to win over 400 Lok Sabha seats would be achieved easily.

In Sujanpur constituency, the event was addressed by Indu Goswami and Assembly candidate Rajinder Rana. In Barsar constituency, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal addressed the programme.

