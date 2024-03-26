 Fear of rebellion grips as BJP gives ticket to all 6 Congress rebels for the June 1 bypolls in Himachal : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Fear of rebellion grips as BJP gives ticket to all 6 Congress rebels for the June 1 bypolls in Himachal

Fear of rebellion grips as BJP gives ticket to all 6 Congress rebels for the June 1 bypolls in Himachal

The strength of Congress has came down from 39 to 33 in now 62-member assembly, original strength is 68

Fear of rebellion grips as BJP gives ticket to all 6 Congress rebels for the June 1 bypolls in Himachal

The BJP has 25 members.



Tribune News Service

Partibha Chauhan

Shimla, March 26

Fear of rebellion has gripped the BJP as the party’s on Tuesday gave ticket to all six Congress rebels for the June 1 assembly by-polls.

Even as senior party leaders, including Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur and state BJP president Rajeev Bindal have been entrusted the task of placating and taking along the party leaders and cadres in the six assembly segments witnessing by-polls, voices of dissent and anger of the leaders who has contested in the 2022 assembly polls seems inevitable.

BJP has given ticket given to all six, Sudhir Sharma (Dharamshala), Rajinder Rana (Sujanpur), Ravi Thakur (Lahaul Spiti), Inder Dutt Lakhanpal (Barsar), Chaitanya Sharma (Gagret) and Devender Bhutto (Kutlehar) for the by-polls for the six assembly segments, which fell vacant due the disqualification of the Congress MLA’s who were unseated under Anti-Defection law for defying the party whip during the cut motion and passing of the budget in the assembly on February 27 and 28, 2024.

There was speculation that BJP might not give ticket to all six disqualified Congress MLA’s who formally joined the BJP on March 23 but with the list of candidates for the by-polls being issued by BJP CEC today, it has become clear that the saffron party has chosen to back them. Anticipating that there could be rebellion from leaders like former minister Virender Kanwar (Kutlehar) and Rajesh Thakur (Gagret), the high command has directed the top state leadership to handle any such crisis.

Needless to say that the revolt by party leaders against the decision of the high command to field all six Congress rebels could damage the prospects of these disqualified MLAs. In a bid to exert pressure on the high command to not overlook their claim, Kanwar and Thakur have been campaigning right from the day the Vidhan Sabha Speaker disqualified the six rebels from the assembly membership on February 29.

Former MLA and Congress leader Rakesh Kalia who  had joined the BJP in 2022 on being denied the party ticket from Gagret quit the party when the Congress rebel Chaitnaya Sharma was inducted into BJP, last week.

Similarly, former BJP minister Ram Lal Markanda (Lahaul-Spiti), too, has in no uncertain terms made it clear that he will contest the bypoll, irrespective of whether the BJP gives him the ticket or not.

The BJP Block unit of Lahaul Spiti also resigned against party’s decision to give the party ticket to Ravi Thakur. In a show of strength, the block BJP held a meeting of all office bearers and party workers and resigned from the BJP. They also pledged support to the former BJP minister Markanda and said they will support him in the election.

Former Minister Ramesh Dhawala has also expressed his angst on being denied entry into the Dehra (Kangra) Block BJP office for holding a party meeting. He is enraged at the entry of Independent MLA Hoshiyar Singh into the BJP and the prospect of his being fielded by the party as and when bypolls are held from the constituencies of the three Independents MLA’s who have tendered their resignation, which is yet to be accepted.

The MLAs had last week joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Anurag Thakur, former Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and its state unit president Rajeev Bindal.

The Congress government led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was last month plunged into a crisis after the BJP won the Rajya Sabha poll for the state's lone seat due to the support of these nine MLAs.

Though Sukhu has been putting up a brave face and there appears to be no immediate threat to his government, the BJP is looking to bring down his dispensation with bypoll wins amid a view that it may draw more legislators of the ruling party into its fold.

With the disqualification of the six Congress MLAs, the strength of the ruling party came down from 39 to 33 in the now 62-member assembly. Its original strength is 68. The BJP has 25 members.

The resignations of the three Independent MLAs and them joning the BJP have further led to problems in the Congress.

 

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Jai Ram Thakur #Shimla


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

2 killed, 7 injured in stampede following landslide in Himachal Pradesh’s Una

2
Rajasthan

Congress releases 6th list for Lok Sabha election; fields Prahlad Gunjal against Speaker Om Birla from Rajasthan's Kota

3
Punjab

BJP to go solo in all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab

4
India

Tamil Nadu Minister Anitha R. Radhakrishnan booked for derogatory remarks against PM Modi

5
Delhi

AAP launches social media campaign for ‘saving’ Constitution, democracy

6
Trending

Indian-Pakistan lesbian couple break up weeks before wedding; Anjali Chakra says ‘Sufi Malik cheated on her’

7
Himachal

NCW demands action from EC against Congress's Supriya Shrinate over Kangana comments

8
World

'Lives in danger' after Navalny's death, says wife of jailed Russian dissident Kara-Murza

9
IPL 2024

IPL 2024 full schedule out; Chennai to host final on May 26, Ahmedabad gets play-offs

10
Himachal

‘Mandi people are angry’, says Himachal BJP leader Jai Ram as Congress leader’s post on Kangana Ranaut sparks row

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

Encourage ‘fair, transparent and timely’ legal process: US on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

Encourage ‘fair, transparent and timely’ legal process: US on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

Recently, India summoned a German envoy to protest against h...

AAP protest over Kejriwal’s arrest: Punjab Minister Harjot Bains, other party workers detained outside Patel Chowk metro station

AAP protest over Kejriwal’s arrest: Punjab minister Harjot Bains, other party workers detained outside Patel Chowk metro station

Meanwhile, BJP also held protest in the national capital dem...

Karnataka man loses Rs 1.5 crore in IPL betting, upset wife dies by suicide

Karnataka man loses Rs 1.5 crore in IPL betting, upset wife dies by suicide

Venkatesh said that his daughter was extremely distressed du...

From ED custody, Arvind Kejriwal directs there should be no shortage of free medicines at Mohalla Clinics

From ED custody, Arvind Kejriwal directs there should be no shortage of free medicines at Mohalla Clinics

Last week, the AAP national convener, issued directions to M...

‘Mandi people are angry’, says Himachal BJP leader Jairam as Congress leader’s post on Kangana Ranaut sparks row

‘Mandi people are angry’, says Himachal BJP leader Jai Ram as Congress leader’s post on Kangana Ranaut sparks row

'Mulling legal action', says Himachal ex-CM Jai Ram Thakur


Cities

View All

Celebrate Holi festival with homemade organic colours

Celebrate Holi festival with homemade organic colours

3 women thieves nabbed, devotee’s purse recovered

Cops, paramilitary personnel hold flag march in Tarn Taran

15 mobile phones, 12 SIM cards seized from Amritsar Central Jail

Illicit liquor seized during raids at 2 villages; one held

PGI OPD footfall doubles in 2 years

PGI OPD footfall doubles in 2 years

Punjab excise dept recovers 1,020 ltr lahan, 5 ltr illicit liquor in Dera Bassi

Civic body to keep watch on streetlight infra online

Kharar woman gang-raped at hotel, 2 held

Man accused of killing woman he wanted to marry walks free

AAP protest over Kejriwal’s arrest: Punjab Minister Harjot Bains, other party workers detained outside Patel Chowk metro station

AAP protest over Kejriwal’s arrest: Punjab minister Harjot Bains, other party workers detained outside Patel Chowk metro station

From ED custody, Arvind Kejriwal directs there should be no shortage of free medicines at Mohalla Clinics

Encourage ‘fair, transparent and timely’ legal process: US on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

Excise policy case: BRS leader Kavitha remanded in judicial custody till April 9

57 BJP workers detained during party’s march to demand Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation

Woman, daughter die in road mishap

Woman, daughter die in road mishap

Contractor, aides held for stealing expressway construction material

2 motorcycle-borne miscreants fire gunshots at teacher’s house

Bike thief lands in police dragnet

8 kg poppy husk, 4.5 lakh litres of lahan destroyed

Impersonation case: Pseudo-policeman was frequent visitor to Shimlapuri police post

Impersonation case: Pseudo-policeman was frequent visitor to Shimlapuri police post

OTS policy to regularise water, sewer connections notified

INDIA VOTES 2024: Party leaders keep fingers crossed as wait gets longer for BJP Punjab list

Play safe Holi, take proper care of your pets too

Rs 30L unaccounted cash seized

PSOU gets ~1cr grant-in-aid

PSOU gets Rs 1cr grant-in-aid

Meeting on electric locomotive maintenance held