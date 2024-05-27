‘BJP issueless, seeking votes in Modi’s name’

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, May 26

Congress Seva Dal national president Lalji Desai said the BJP, which claimed to be the largest political party of the world, had become “issueless” in the Lok Sabha elections. It was begging for votes in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and on communal lines, Desai said while addressing the media here today.

“BJP leaders are not talking about burning issues like poverty, unemployment, education, health and inflation,” he said. Desai added that unemployment had increased manifold in past 10 years and people were reeling under the increased inflation.

He said the Modi-led government had thrown the country into the furnace of privatisation only with the intention of providing financial benefits to a few of influential business houses. “The Constitution is being tampered with and BJP is fighting the election with the intention of changing the Constitution,” he said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Lok Sabha #Narendra Modi #Nurpur