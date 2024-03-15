Cabinet approves Rs 800 crore for 24x7 Shimla water supply

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 14

Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh today said the Cabinet had given an approval for awarding the work to lay the distribution pipes to provide 24x7 uninterrupted water supply to Shimla and adjoining areas.

A part of the World Bank funded Bulk water supply project for Shimla, this phase of the project will cost around Rs 800-850 crore.

Speaking to the media after reviewing the Smart City projects underway in the city, the Minister said the Bulk Water Supply projects would take care of the water needs of the city for the next 20-25 years. “Once completed, people will get high pressure and clean water 24x7 in their taps,” he said.

Apart from this project, the Minister also directed the department concerned to complete the work on an elevator in Lakkar Bazaar, using which people will reach the Ridge. “The work on this elevator is going on at a slow pace. I have told the officials and department concerned to compete the work in a stipulated time frame,” he said.

The Minister said another important project discussed in the review meeting was the ducting of cables in the city. “Around Rs 150 crore has been earmarked for this project. It’s a very important project because Shimla is a major tourist place, and this project will go a long way in the beautification of the city,” he said.

He added that several other projects, including skywalks, escalators and elevators, in various parts of the city were reviewed in the meeting.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla