Cases of crime against women dip in Shimla

CCTV cameras, increased strength of cops reasons

Cases of crime against women dip in Shimla

Photo for representational purpose only.

Tribune News Service

Bhanu P Lohumi

Shimla, May 18

The installation of CCTC cameras and increased presence of women police has led to a drop in crime against women, say senior police officers. Rape and molestation cases have declined by 47 and 48.6 per cent, respectively, in Shimla district.

A comparative review (of September 2021 to March 2022 with the same period in the previous year) revealed that rape cases have declined from 34 to 18, molestation cases from 37 to 19, cases of cruelty to women from 15 to nine (40 per cent) and eve-teasing cases from eight to three (62.5 per cent).

The installation of around 6,450 CCTV cameras at strategic locations like on inter-state and inter-district borders, temples, important offices, police stations, educational institutions, illegal mining areas, markets, railway stand, taxi stand, bus stop and main squares has acted as a deterrent, said SP Shimla Monika Bhutungru.

In Shimla district, the percentage of women in all ranks is 15 and that of constables is 19.3 of the total and an increase in the number has helped in creating awareness on women rights, making them feel safe besides overcoming the apprehensions about approaching the police. As many as 20 Scooties have been provided to women personnel in 20 police stations thus increasing their mobility, she added.

The other initiatives like introducing register no. 26 for sexual offenders, coming up of women police stations, introducing a 24X7 Gudiya helpline and shakti button app for women in distress and imparting unarmed combat training to girls studying in schools and colleges through Samarth Yojna have started yielding results besides awareness in society.

Moreover, a coffee table book, ‘Veerangana’ — capturing the journey of women in HP Police, recognising their stellar role in policing and contribution towards women empowerment — was also launched on the International Women’s Day, last year.

In figures

A comparative review (of September 2021 to March 2022 with the same period in the previous year) revealed that rape cases have declined from 34 to 18 (47 per cent drop), molestation cases from 37 to 19 (48.6 per cent), cases of cruelty to women from 15 to nine (40 per cent) and eve-teasing cases from eight to three (62.5 per cent).

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab farmers end protest after state government accepts several demands

2
Patiala

Pakistan woman lost during Partition meets Sikh brothers from Patiala after 75 years at Kartarpur

3
World

With eye on Pakistan and China, India may deploy Russian S-400 missile system by next month: Pentagon

4
Nation

Face of Gujarat's Patidar agitation Hardik Patel quits Congress

5
Trending

Rajasthan bride marries another man after drunk groom partied endlessly resulting in delay of 'baraat' by hours

6
Punjab

Punjab police staff told to move dogs out of govt accommodation in a week if no permission sought for keeping pets

7
Delhi

Delhi LG Anil Baijal resigns citing 'personal reasons'; submits resignation to Prez Kovind

8
Nation

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: Supreme Court orders release of AG Perarivalan

9
Punjab

Crime in Punjab crossing all limits, says Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu; wants former IGP Kunwar Vijay Partap as home minister

10
Nation

Heavy rain disrupts life in Bengaluru; red alert for Karnataka's coastal districts

Don't Miss

View All
Hold Punjab Home Secretary’s salary till widow gets pension: Punjab and Haryana High Court
Punjab

Hold Punjab Home Secretary's salary till widow gets pension: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Pakistan woman lost during Partition meets Sikh brothers from Patiala after 75 years at Kartarpur
Patiala

Pakistan woman lost during Partition meets Sikh brothers from Patiala after 75 years at Kartarpur

73-yr-old bizman wins four gold medals in swimming
Jalandhar

73-yr-old Jalandhar bizman wins four gold medals in swimming

Dog in China raise three tiger cubs abandoned by mother; Internet worried in a few years ‘dog may become tigers dinner’
Trending

Dog in China raises three tiger cubs abandoned by mother; Internet worried in a few years ‘dog may become their dinner’

Watch: ‘Land kara de bhai’ fame Vipin Sahu lands chocolate ad with Alia Bhatt, recreates hilarious infamous paragliding video
Entertainment

Watch: ‘Land kara de bhai’ fame Vipin Sahu lands chocolate ad with Alia Bhatt, recreates hilarious infamous paragliding video

Video: Man hailed a hero for risking own life to save 3-year-old girl hanging from eighth floor window
Trending

Video: Man hailed a hero for risking own life to save 3-year-old girl hanging from eighth floor window

Breaking wheat-paddy cycle, Amritsar brothers grow exotic produce
Amritsar

Breaking wheat-paddy cycle, Amritsar brothers grow exotic produce

France to help conserve City Beautiful heritage
Chandigarh

France to help conserve City Beautiful heritage

Top News

Flood condition worsens in Assam, landlsides in Arunachal; 9 dead

Flood condition worsens in Assam, landlsides in Arunachal; 9 dead

1,413 villages are under water and Nagaon is the worst hit d...

US reports first case of monkeypox in man who recently travelled to Canada

US reports first case of monkeypox in man who recently travelled to Canada

Monkeypox typically begins with a flu-like illness and swell...

Biden to travel to Japan for Quad Summit, have bilateral meetings with Modi

Biden to travel to Japan for Quad Summit, have bilateral meetings with Modi

Formed with Australia, India, Japan, and the United States, ...

S&P Global Ratings lowers India’s growth forecast, RBI mulls rate hike

S&P Global Ratings lowers India's growth forecast to 7.3 per cent, RBI mulls rate hike

World Bank and IMF still have higher growth projections of 8...

Fresh heatwave spell to hit region today

Fresh heatwave spell to hit region today

Maximum temperature likely to rise by 2-3°C in Northwest Ind...

Cities

View All

Crime in Punjab crossing all limits, says Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu; wants former IGP Kunwar Vijay Partap as home minister

Crime in Punjab crossing all limits, says Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu; wants former IGP Kunwar Vijay Partap as home minister

Amritsar roads turning into death traps; 6 deaths reported in last 7 days

Tarn Taran: Property dispute claims widow's life, three booked

Man shot dead in Amritsar, another hurt

Missing Amritsar doctor's body found from canal

Sportspersons to get ultra-modern facilities: Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Sportspersons to get ultra-modern facilities: Punjab minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Tricity relieved as farmers clear road in Mohali

Tricity relieved as farmers clear road in Mohali

CBI arrests Chandigarh Housing Board official for taking Rs 10,000 bribe

Chandigarh Housing Board allows execution of lease, conveyance deeds

Ex-Adviser Vijay Dev takes oath as State Election Commissioner of Chandigarh

Panchayat land freed at 2 villages in Mohali district

Delhi L-G Anil Baijal resigns, cites personal reasons

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal resigns, cites personal reasons

9 Delhi High Court judges take oath

Delhi LG Anil Baijal resigns citing 'personal reasons'; submits resignation to Prez Kovind

Delhi’s municipal corporations to be formally merged on May 22

DU's Hindu College asst professor booked over 'objectionable' post on Gyanvapi 'Shivling'

Jalandhar: Seth Hukum Chand school told to pay Rs 1-lakh penalty

Jalandhar: Seth Hukum Chand school told to pay Rs 1-lakh penalty

Mooted in 2014, vendors’ policy still on paper in Jalandhar

Comedian Bharti Singh booked for hurting Sikh sentiments, apologises

Documentary on Bhagat Singh museum launched in Khatkar Kalan

Dengue cases set alarm bells ringing in Jalandhar district

Illegal ultrasound scan centre raided, woman doc caught

Illegal ultrasound scan centre raided, woman doc caught

Fire at auto spare parts shop, goods worth lakhs destroyed

Man found dead on railway tracks

Three test +ve in Ludhiana district

Cops caught stealing power at five police stations in dist

200 cases against Medical Edu Dept pending in courts

200 cases against Punjab Medical Education Dept pending in courts

Seminar at Punjabi University, Patiala, dwells on parenting children with special needs

Youth injured in firing in Patiala village, 7 booked

Patiala: Students told to stay away from drugs

Patiala: Faculty growth programme on research skills