Cases of crime against women dip in Shimla

Tribune News Service

Bhanu P Lohumi

Shimla, May 18

The installation of CCTC cameras and increased presence of women police has led to a drop in crime against women, say senior police officers. Rape and molestation cases have declined by 47 and 48.6 per cent, respectively, in Shimla district.

A comparative review (of September 2021 to March 2022 with the same period in the previous year) revealed that rape cases have declined from 34 to 18, molestation cases from 37 to 19, cases of cruelty to women from 15 to nine (40 per cent) and eve-teasing cases from eight to three (62.5 per cent).

The installation of around 6,450 CCTV cameras at strategic locations like on inter-state and inter-district borders, temples, important offices, police stations, educational institutions, illegal mining areas, markets, railway stand, taxi stand, bus stop and main squares has acted as a deterrent, said SP Shimla Monika Bhutungru.

In Shimla district, the percentage of women in all ranks is 15 and that of constables is 19.3 of the total and an increase in the number has helped in creating awareness on women rights, making them feel safe besides overcoming the apprehensions about approaching the police. As many as 20 Scooties have been provided to women personnel in 20 police stations thus increasing their mobility, she added.

The other initiatives like introducing register no. 26 for sexual offenders, coming up of women police stations, introducing a 24X7 Gudiya helpline and shakti button app for women in distress and imparting unarmed combat training to girls studying in schools and colleges through Samarth Yojna have started yielding results besides awareness in society.

Moreover, a coffee table book, ‘Veerangana’ — capturing the journey of women in HP Police, recognising their stellar role in policing and contribution towards women empowerment — was also launched on the International Women’s Day, last year.

In figures

A comparative review (of September 2021 to March 2022 with the same period in the previous year) revealed that rape cases have declined from 34 to 18 (47 per cent drop), molestation cases from 37 to 19 (48.6 per cent), cases of cruelty to women from 15 to nine (40 per cent) and eve-teasing cases from eight to three (62.5 per cent).