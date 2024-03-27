 Chamba mulls preparations, focus on clean campaigning : The Tribune India

  Chamba mulls preparations, focus on clean campaigning
Chamba mulls preparations, focus on clean campaigning

DEO Mukesh Repaswal and other officials at a meeting of the standing committee on election code.



Our Correspondent

Chamba, March 26

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Mukesh Repaswal while chairing the meeting of the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) today said it would be mandatory for all political parties, groups, or candidates to obtain prior permission from the committee for poll advertisements.

Repaswal said the office of the MCMC has been set up on the Deputy Commissioner’s office premises. After the implementation of the model code of conduct, the MCMC has been made functional.

He added that the certification of advertisements was based on the adherence to the code of conduct and the certification will not be given to the advertisements that endanger social harmony, increase tension, go against morality and ethics, or hurt religious sentiments.

He said any political party or candidate would have to give the committee a presentation related to the proposed digital copy of the advertisement and its broadcast or publication date.

Repaswal said the committee was keeping an eye on the advertisements and paid news published through electronic media, print media, social media, FM, and local radio units.

Additional District Magistrate Rahul Chauhan gave a presentation on the working of the committee and detailed the difference between advertisement and paid news.

Assistant Commissioner to Deputy Commissioner PP Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav and officers concerned of various departments were among present.

Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Repaswal also issued orders under Section 144 of the CrPC prohibiting people from carrying and displaying firearms, explosives, and lethal weapons in public.

The orders also state that without prior permission from the respective Sub-Divisional Magistrate, assistant returning officer, no individual will be allowed to conduct sit-ins, processions, use loudspeakers, or engage in political speeches, at public places.

Speeches, pamphlets, posters, radio, Internet, or social media platforms, or any other electronic and physical means spreading hatred on the basis of caste, religion, or community have also been banned.

The order also states that no person should indulge in wall writing at public places or distort public places in any way, as per the Himachal Pradesh Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act, 1985.

Similarly, a written permission from the property owner will be mandatory before using promotional materials in private premises. Political parties or candidates contesting elections will not be able to use any vehicle for election campaigning without the written permission of the assistant returning officer. Also, the use of sound broadcasting equipment on vehicles will be prohibited without the written permission of the competent authority.

The use of religious places for campaigning purposes will also be prohibited. Likewise, no person will be able to display or use posters, flags, election symbols, or any other advertising material as an identification slip at the polling station.

The orders will remain effective until June 4 and any violation will attract action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

