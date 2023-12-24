Chandigarh man held for supplying heroin

Tribune News Service

Solan, December 23

The Parwanoo police have arrested a Chandigarh resident, Ashwani Kumar (30), for supplying heroin to four local youths. He is believed to be the main supplier of heroin to the local peddlers in the Solan area.

The arrest was made on December 19 after four youths — Vikas Thakur, Devender, Ashutosh Attri and Rajesh Kumar — who hail from Solan and its peripheral areas, had purchased heroin for Rs 24,000 from him in Chandigarh on December 16.

These four were arrested on December 17 from Bhojnagar area by a special team of the Solan police, which had intercepted their Bolero vehicle. They were found involved in large scale sale and purchase of heroin by using the lesser used Bhojnagar-Mallah route to enter Solan. They were arrested while they were trying to sell the contraband, which was purchased a day earlier by them from Ashwani Kumar in Chandigarh.

Solan SP Gaurav Singh while confirming the news said Ashwani Kumar is a Sector 30 resident and he was the key supplier of heroin in the Solan area.

This year 75 drug peddlers have been arrested, which includes 65 key suppliers from Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradeh, Assam and Maharasthra.

This includes five African citizens as well. As many as 11 major networks have been busted by the police and this has helped to curtail the supply of heroin to a large extent in the area. As many as 230 persons have been arrested in 107 cases registered this year for drug peddling.

