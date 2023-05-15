Chief Justice lays foundation stone of Sessions House annexe building

Our Correspondent

Kullu, May 14

Himachal Pradesh High Court Acting Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan laid the foundation stone of the annexe building of the Sessions House here today. Justice Ajay Mohan Goel and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua were present on the occasion.

During his address, the Chief Justice said, “Kullu is the gateway to the route connecting the country with Ladakh. Good lodging facilities will be developed here to further strengthen functioning of the judiciary. The construction of the annexe will be completed at a cost of around Rs 4.5 crore.”

The Chief Justice said, “The execution of the judicial process cannot be done only by making arrangements for the judge. It is necessary to ensure better arrangements for the Bench as well as the Bar.”

He said the work for expanding the Bar room was in progress in Kullu.

Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua said a new rest house would be constructed in Manali. Kullu District and Sessions Judge Davinder Kumar Sharma welcomed the guests and honoured them with traditional caps and shawls.