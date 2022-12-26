CM pays tributes to Indira Gandhi

Shimla, December 25
After recovering from Covid, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday visited the Indira Gandhi Memorial Museum in New Delhi to pay tributes to the former Prime Minister.
He said the supreme sacrifice made by her for
the country’s integrity and unity would always be remembered.
He said Indira Gandhi had taken many unprecedented decisions as Prime Minister which gave a new direction to the country’s development and she would always be remembered for the decisions taken in the interest of people.
Sukhu said Himachal was established as a state only by the then Prime Minister Gandhi. It was due to her decision that Himachal Pradesh has got proper direction towards development.
The people of Himachal would always remember Indira Gandhi for providing full statehood to Himachal and fulfilling the long-pending demand of the people of the state, he added.
On this occasion, the CM showed keen interest in
displayed items, photographs, etc, related to former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, and their family members at the museum. — IANS
