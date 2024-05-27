College’s construction at snail’s pace

THE construction of a building of the government college in Gadagushaini (Banjar subdivision), which was started in 2018, is progressing at a snail’s pace. Since 2014, classes have been conducted in a temporary tin structure, which is not in a good condition. Hundreds of students from Banjar and Seraj are enrolled in this college. The work on the building should be expedited as the students are facing difficulties. Nirmal, Gadagushaini (Kullu)

Pine trees falling, villagers live in fear

LARGE pine trees behind houses in Brar village of Anni have become a major threat to the people living here. The threat of trees falling on the houses looms over the area residents. Recently, a storm caused many trees to fall in the area, leading to several houses getting damaged. The authorities concerned should take cognisance of this matter in the interest of the villagers. Airudh, Anni (KULLU)

Erratic water supply in Shimla

ERRATIC drinking water supply has become a huge problem for the people of Shimla. We have no choice but to purchase bottles of drinking water from shops to meet our daily needs. Not only is this rampant use of plastic bottles harming the environment, it is also making a dent in our pockets! The authorities concerned should come up with an effective plan to solve the water crisis. Samriti, Shimla

What our readers say

