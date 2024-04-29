Congress weighs caste equations before naming Dharamsala pick

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, April 28

The Congress is in a fix over declaring its candidate from Dharamsala for Assembly bypoll to take on its rebel MLA Sudhir Sharma who was now the BJP candidate. The sources here said the party leaders were weighing caste equations to field a candidate who could take on Sudhir Sharma.

The CM during his visit to Dharamsala had stated that the party had shortlisted four candidates — Vijay Inder Karan, former Mayor of Dharamsala Davinder Jaggi, BJP rebel Rakesh Chaudhary and Sheilja Katoch, daughter in law of former Union Minister Chander Kumari — as candidates from Dharamsala Assembly constituency for bypoll. The Congress would announce its candidates for Lok Sabha and Assembly bypoll very soon, he had said.

The sources here said the shortlisted candidates of the Congress had their own strengths and weaknesses. Vijay Inder Karan among one of the shortlisted candidates belongs to Gaddi community. In case he was fielded by the party, there were chances that the Gaddi vote bank might polarise behind him. However, this can alienate other caste groups from the party.

The Congress was also considering fielding BJP rebel Rakesh Chaudhary from Dharamsala. Chaudhary had left BJP after Sudhir Sharma joined and was made party candidate for Dharamsala bypoll. Chaudhary has already announced that he would contest the elections either as a Congress candidate or Independent. Chaudhary is also relying on OBC vote bank in Dharamsala.

Former Mayor of Dharamsala Davinder Jaggi has the support of the CM. In case was chosen as party candidate from Dharamsala, many party leaders feel that it might help party gain in Dharamsala MC area but he does not enjoy much support in far flung rural areas.

In case the party decides to field Sheilja Katoch, she would prove to be greenhorn candidate.

