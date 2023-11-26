Contraband seized, 1 held

Tribune News Service

Solan, November 25

The Parwanoo police arrested 45-year-old Joginder Singh, a resident of Bagthan in Sirmaur district, with 302-gm cannabis near Joharji. The police team found cannabis concealed in the suspect’s vehicle. Parwanoo DSP Pranav Chauhan said there was an input about a drug peddler selling small quantities of contraband to youth in the Joharji area bordering Sirmaur. A case under Section 20 of the NDPS Act has been registered.

#Parwanoo #Sirmaur #Solan