Contraband seized, 1 held

Solan, November 25
The Parwanoo police arrested 45-year-old Joginder Singh, a resident of Bagthan in Sirmaur district, with 302-gm cannabis near Joharji. The police team found cannabis concealed in the suspect’s vehicle. Parwanoo DSP Pranav Chauhan said there was an input about a drug peddler selling small quantities of contraband to youth in the Joharji area bordering Sirmaur. A case under Section 20 of the NDPS Act has been registered.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India 'convicted' even before Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder trial, says envoy
Asks Canada to share proof, asserts anything ‘specific’ will...
Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse: Rescuers activate Plan B, to go for 86-metre vertical drilling
Horizontal work to also continue to cover remaining 10-12 m
PM security breach: SP, 2 DSPs among 7 cops suspended
Action against others ‘in process’