Cows ‘rescued’, three arrested

Nurpur, March 16
Residents of Kharian village, in the Jawali subdivision, rescued four cows being illegally transported. As per information, the residents stopped a goods carrier on suspicion.
The three occupants of the jeep failed to justify the cause of transporting the cows.
The police registered a case under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act against three youths, identified as Ramazan, Hamid and Shakeen, hailing from Churah in Chamba district.
The police arrested the three suspects and initiated further investigation.
Meanwhile, residents of Karian village shifted the rescued cows to a gaushala.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Excise policy case: Day after relief from court, ED issues fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on March 21
The ninth summons have been issued so that Kejriwal's statem...
Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s parents welcome baby boy
Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh shared the news on social m...
Rewari factory blast: Haryana CM Nayab Saini orders magisterial probe
Around 40 workers were rushed to various hospitals with burn...
Disruptive forces at play in Punjab, says RSS report on farmers’ protest
Flags Nuh violence, anti-Sanatan Dharma remarks in annual re...