Cows ‘rescued’, three arrested

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, March 16

Residents of Kharian village, in the Jawali subdivision, rescued four cows being illegally transported. As per information, the residents stopped a goods carrier on suspicion.

The three occupants of the jeep failed to justify the cause of transporting the cows.

The police registered a case under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act against three youths, identified as Ramazan, Hamid and Shakeen, hailing from Churah in Chamba district.

The police arrested the three suspects and initiated further investigation.

Meanwhile, residents of Karian village shifted the rescued cows to a gaushala.

