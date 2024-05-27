Cyclists, children, officials ‘Pedal for Democracy’

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 26

To motivate the voters to come out in large numbers for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the State Election Commission in association with the Cycling Association of Himachal Pradesh organised cycle rallies — “Pedal for Democracy” — across the state, in which around 2,000 cyclists of all age groups participated.

The rallies were flagged off by the Deputy Commissioners in their respective districts.

Chief Electoral Officer Maneesh Garg, who was the chief guest on the occasion, also cycled along with other officials, including Shimla Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi.

The CEO said, “Democracy thrives on the active involvement of its citizens. Each vote is a voice and it is imperative that we amplify these voices by ensuring maximum participation in the electoral process. The event serves as a reminder of our collective responsibility to uphold the principles of democracy and contribute to the nation-building process.”

“As the Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held on June 1, it is the moral duty of every citizen to ensure their participation in this Festival of Democracy,” said Garg.

He added that Himachal Pradesh had always recorded an increase in the voter turnout and people of the state, especially in rural areas, showed a lot of enthusiasm and zeal for voting.

In the last Assembly elections, the state recorded a 76 per cent voter turnout and this time again, the target was to surpass the earlier statistics, he added.

The CEO also awarded prizes to the winners of various competitions.

Cycling Association of Himachal Pradesh secretary Mohit Sood said, “Through this programme we seek to promote the values of active citizenship and civic engagement. By taking to the streets on our bicycles, we are demonstrating our commitment to shaping the future of our nation through democratic participation.”

