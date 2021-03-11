Dalai Lama attends prayers

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, June 8

The Dalai Lama briefly appeared at the ongoing 100 million Mani recitation at the Tibetan main temple in Dharamsala today. During the prayer ceremony, the Dalai Lama stated that he attended the prayer to consecrate Mani Rilbu Pills by participating in the invocation.

The month of Saka Dawa (31 May–29 June) in Tibetan lunar calendar is regarded auspicious for the Tibetan Buddhists. The Dalai Lama has granted frequent audiences to the Tibetans this month. Earlier, he delivered teachings on “In Praise of Dependent Origination and Avalokiteshvara Empowerment” to the Tibetan youth on the first two days of the month.