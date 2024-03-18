Demand to fill vacant posts in Jawali school

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, March 17

The vacant posts of lecturers in Government Senior Secondary School, Chalwara, in Jawali subdivision of Kangra district has adversely hit studies in the school. Students from nearby four gram panchayats have enrolled in the school for classes XI and XII are the worst affected.

The School Management Committee (SMC) has taken a strong exception of the vacant lying posts of the faculty for a long time. Kulwant Thakur, president of the SMC, lamented that that the post of Hindi lecturer had been lying vacant since 2022 and the posts of Shastri and political science teachers were also vacant since last year. He said the SMC had submitted several memorandums to the Education Department but not a single post had been filled so far.

He said the following the recommendation of the ruling party leaders, the school teachers had been transferred by the Education Department, but it had failed to fill the vacant posts causing a loss to the academic session in the school.

