Didn’t let Covid affect works: Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur

Hamirpur, March 19
Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today said although in the past two years, the government had faced restrictions due to the pandemic, the pace of development was maintained. He was addressing a public meeting at Lambloo village near here today.
He inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 19 developmental projects worth Rs 165 crore at Lambloo. He announced the opening of a Primary Health Centre and a Veterinary Hospital at Lambloo, upgrade of the veterinary dispensary at Taal to a Veterinary Hospital and the upgrade of Government High School, Pathiyan, to a Senior Secondary School.
He said the water supply scheme worth Rs 38.31 crore, the stone of which was laid two years ago, was also inaugurated today. It would provide water to Dugha Panjali, Kallar Katocha, Kallar Purothan, Lambaloo, Bhari Bhelara, Kangroo Gasota, Bhalla Jamali Mandir and Thana Gummer villages.
Rural Development Minister Virender Kanwar said the previous Congress Government did nothing for solving the problem of stray animals and providing shelter for abandoned cattle. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Japan to invest Rs 3.2 lakh cr in India over next five years
6 agreements inked | Ukraine, China discussed
Russia-Ukraine War: Mariupol terror a war crime, says Zelenskyy as thousands taken by force to Russia
Britain says Russia now pursuing strategy of attrition
On Covid, WHO lists 3 misleading facts, says 'Omicron is not the last variant that we have to deal with'
Says vaccines remain incredibly effective at preventing seve...
CAPFs have 'decisive control' of anti-terror ops, says Amit Shah
A FIRST: CRPF observes 83rd Raising Day outside Delhi headq...
Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in Punjab
'Gangsters force international players to take part in their...