Didn’t let Covid affect works: Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, March 19

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today said although in the past two years, the government had faced restrictions due to the pandemic, the pace of development was maintained. He was addressing a public meeting at Lambloo village near here today.

He inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 19 developmental projects worth Rs 165 crore at Lambloo. He announced the opening of a Primary Health Centre and a Veterinary Hospital at Lambloo, upgrade of the veterinary dispensary at Taal to a Veterinary Hospital and the upgrade of Government High School, Pathiyan, to a Senior Secondary School.

He said the water supply scheme worth Rs 38.31 crore, the stone of which was laid two years ago, was also inaugurated today. It would provide water to Dugha Panjali, Kallar Katocha, Kallar Purothan, Lambaloo, Bhari Bhelara, Kangroo Gasota, Bhalla Jamali Mandir and Thana Gummer villages.

Rural Development Minister Virender Kanwar said the previous Congress Government did nothing for solving the problem of stray animals and providing shelter for abandoned cattle. —