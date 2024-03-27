Don’t carry over Rs 50k cash, Kangra DEO advises locals

Our Correspondent

Dharamsala, March 26

District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa said as per the instructions, during the election process, while carrying any amount of more than Rs 50,000 and goods worth more than Rs 10,000, keep related documents and bills to avoid any inconvenience. Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa said in view of the model code of conduct, according to the Section 171B, 171C of the Indian Penal Code, if any person receives or gives any kind of gratification or money during the election process, which was a violation of the voting rights of any person, shall be punished with imprisonment for one year, or with fine, or with both.

He added that flying squads have been formed in each Assembly constituency to register cases against those giving and taking bribes.

He said if any person gives bribe or has any information about bribe being given, he should immediately complain to the control room so that necessary action can be taken in that regard.

He said during the code of conduct, vehicle owners will not be allowed to use posters, loud speakers and other materials on vehicles to campaign in favour of any candidate without a permit as it is a punishable offense.

He added that to avoid confiscation of vehicles by flying squads and permanent surveillance teams, no person should use his vehicle for campaigning in favour of any candidate without obtaining a permit from the competent authority. He said no political party or candidate can display banners, write slogans and distribute pamphlets without the permission of the property owner. For this, written consent of the building owner is mandatory.

He said any attempt to influence the election process can be reported on toll-free number 1950.

