Don’t carry over Rs 50k cash, Kangra DEO advises locals

Dharamsala, March 26
District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa said as per the instructions, during the election process, while carrying any amount of more than Rs 50,000 and goods worth more than Rs 10,000, keep related documents and bills to avoid any inconvenience. Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa said in view of the model code of conduct, according to the Section 171B, 171C of the Indian Penal Code, if any person receives or gives any kind of gratification or money during the election process, which was a violation of the voting rights of any person, shall be punished with imprisonment for one year, or with fine, or with both.
He added that flying squads have been formed in each Assembly constituency to register cases against those giving and taking bribes.
He said if any person gives bribe or has any information about bribe being given, he should immediately complain to the control room so that necessary action can be taken in that regard.
He said during the code of conduct, vehicle owners will not be allowed to use posters, loud speakers and other materials on vehicles to campaign in favour of any candidate without a permit as it is a punishable offense.
He added that to avoid confiscation of vehicles by flying squads and permanent surveillance teams, no person should use his vehicle for campaigning in favour of any candidate without obtaining a permit from the competent authority. He said no political party or candidate can display banners, write slogans and distribute pamphlets without the permission of the property owner. For this, written consent of the building owner is mandatory.
He said any attempt to influence the election process can be reported on toll-free number 1950.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
All 6 workers missing after Baltimore bridge collapse presumed dead
The ship's crew issued a mayday call moments before the cras...
'They can't digest India's rise'; Indian student alleges hate campaign in London
Wonders how is Indian politics relevant to the student union...
Arvind Kejriwal's wife to issue press statement at noon today; big revelations likely
Earlier on Tuesday evening, Sunita met the Delhi Chief Minis...
Ramakrishna Mission chief Swami Smaranananda Maharaj dies at 95
Born in 1929 at Andami village of Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur dis...
Punjab: 'Patwari' arrested for accepting Rs 34 lakh in bribes, including Pakistani juttis' worth Rs 3 lakh
The complainant alleged the 'patwari' and his agent Nikku ha...