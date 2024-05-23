During rain disaster, PM stood by HP, gave Rs 1,762 cr: Anurag

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, May 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sanctioned Rs 1,762 crore for Himachal Pradesh for relief and rehabilitation work after the rain disaster last year and also approved the construction of 2,700 km roads, said Anurag Thakur, BJP candidate from Hamirpur, while addressing election meetings in the Nadaun and Jhandutta Assembly constituencies of Hamirpur and Bilaspur districts today.

He said that he had seen incompetence of the Congress government during the rain disaster. He alleged that “the state government was more busy in politics than in serving the people in distress. The state government failed to address the problems of the disaster-affected people and many of them have not got anything even after 10 months of the rain disaster”.

Anurag said that the Prime Minister had pressed 13 teams of the NDRF into action along with one Para battalion with two choppers of the Indian Air force. He added that people would not forget that when the state was reeling under the disaster, the state government increased VAT by Rs 3, leading to a rise in the prices of commodities.

Anurag urged the people of Hamirpur to support him so that he could continue to serve them. He addressed election rallies at Jalari, Bela, Gauna, Nadaun, kaloor Galore and Galiyan villages in the Nadaun segment. Vijay Agnihotri, a former MLA from Nadaun, accompanied him.

