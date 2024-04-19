First randomisation of polling staff for Lok Sabha poll held

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 18

The first randomisation of 7,231 personnel to be deployed at 1,058 polling stations for the Shimla Lok Sabha elections was done here today. Shimla Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap, who is also the District Election Officer, said that in the first randomisation, the data of 7,231 personnel for PRO, APRO and PO to be deployed in 1,058 polling stations of the district had been shortlisted and locked.

He said that orders were being issued regarding the election duty of the personnel and where their rehearsal was to be held. “All department heads should provide the election duty orders to the personnel working under their control as soon as possible and all personnel should get their election duty orders,” he added.

Kashyap said, “Rehearsals for personnel on election duty would start on April 24 in various Assembly constituencies falling in Shimla district. The rehearsal in the Jubbal-Kotkhai segment will be held at Thakur Ram Lal Government Senior Secondary School, Jubbal, on April 24 and in the Shimla (Rural) Assembly constituency in two batches in the auditorium of Government Degree College, Sanjauli, on April 25.”

He said, “The first rehearsal in the Chopal Assembly constituency will be held at the the Tehsil Ground Chaupal on April 26 and in the Theog Assembly constituency at Government ITI Ground, Jais in Theog, on April 28. In the Kasumpti Assembly constituency, the rehearsal will be held in the auditorium of Government Senior Secondary School, Chhota Shimla, on April 26 and in the Shimla (Urban) Assembly constituency in Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Portmore, on April 25.”

Kashyap said, “In the Rampur Assembly constituency, the first rehearsal will be held in the auditorium of Government Degree College, Rampur, on April 26 and in the auditorium of PG College, Seema, in the Rohru Assembly constituency on April 28.”

He said that second randomisation would be held on May 16 in which polling parties would be formed. Additional Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Verma, Additional District Magistrate (Protocol) Jyoti Rana, Additional District Magistrate (Law and Order) Ajit Bhardwaj, District Informatics Officer Pankaj, District Revenue Officer Sanjeet Sharma and Naib Tehsildar Kishore Thakur were present on the occasion.

