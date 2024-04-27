Forestry college clinches overall trophy

Tribune News Service

Solan, April 26

College of Forestry emerged triumphant at the 8th Annual Inter-College Sports Meet hosted by Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni. The three-day event saw participation from all four constituent colleges of the university.

The highlight of the event was the gripping finals of both men’s and women’s kabaddi, drawing intense excitement from the audience. Dr AS Chandel, former students’ welfare officer, was the chief guest.

In his address, he commended the winners and participants, emphasising the pivotal role of sports in fostering a spirit of competition and teamwork. Vice-Chancellor Professor Rajeshwar Chandel lauded the participants for their exemplary sportsmanship and for injecting thrill in the competitions. He expressed satisfaction in witnessing students excel not only academically but also in sports, aligning with the university’s mission to nurture holistic development among students.

The women’s kabaddi final witnessed a nail-biting clash, culminating in a narrow victory for the College of Forestry over the College of Horticulture, with a final score of 35-33. Meanwhile, in the men’s category, the College of Horticulture secured a comfortable win against Forestry college, concluding with a score line of 48-32.

Neri college claimed the winner’s trophy in men’s volleyball, with Horticulture college securing the runners-up position. In the women’s category, Horticulture college clinched the top spot, followed by Thunag college as the runners-up. Forestry college’s men’s basketball team outshone Neri college to seize the trophy, while in the women’s category, Horticulture emerged victorious over Thunag. Both men’s and women’s football teams of College of Forestry triumphed over College of Horticulture to clinch the respective trophies. In badminton, the College of Horticulture prevailed over Forestry college in both men’s and women’s categories. Horticulture college’s men’s table tennis team secured the trophy by defeating Neri college, whereas in the women’s category, Forestry college emerged victorious over Horticulture. The men’s Chess Trophy was claimed by Horticulture college, with Thunag college securing the runners-up position, while in the women’s category, Forestry college secured victory over Horticulture college.

Forestry college swept the individual awards as well as the overall honours, with Mridul and Kamini from Forestry college clinching the ‘Puran Anand Adhlakha Best Sportsperson’ award, and Amit and Anjali securing the Best Athlete award. With an impressive overall score of 229 points, the College of Forestry bagged the overall trophy, while the College of Horticulture secured the second position with 202 points. The chief guest presented the prizes to the winners during the closing ceremony.

