Four more deaths in rain-related incidents in Himachal

Shimla, August 29
Four more deaths were reported in Kangra, Sirmaur, Solan and Una today, taking the toll in rain-related incidents during the current monsoon season to 284. The total loss suffered since June 29 mounted to Rs 1,755.70 crore.
As many as 31 roads (15 in Mandi, 12 in Chamba and two each in Kangra and Solan) are still closed and seven transformers are damaged.
Meanwhile, light to moderate rain lashed parts of the state. Malraun received the maximum 74 mm of rain, followed by Hamirpur (64 mm), Naina Devi (64 mm), Ghumarwin (54 mm), Nalagarh (53 mm), Nagrota Suriyan (49 mm), Bijahi and Rajgarh (43 mm each), Bangana (37 mm), Kasuali and Guler (32 mm each), Pamampur (31 mm), Gohar (27 mm), Dhaula Kuan (26 mm).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level
Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...
Jharkhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’
Will be shifted to a resort in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a sta...
CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched
Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...
'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy
According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...
Supreme Court to examine constitutional validity of 10 per cent quota for EWS
A five-judge Constitution bench says it will decide the proc...