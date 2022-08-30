Four more deaths in rain-related incidents in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 29

Four more deaths were reported in Kangra, Sirmaur, Solan and Una today, taking the toll in rain-related incidents during the current monsoon season to 284. The total loss suffered since June 29 mounted to Rs 1,755.70 crore.

As many as 31 roads (15 in Mandi, 12 in Chamba and two each in Kangra and Solan) are still closed and seven transformers are damaged.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rain lashed parts of the state. Malraun received the maximum 74 mm of rain, followed by Hamirpur (64 mm), Naina Devi (64 mm), Ghumarwin (54 mm), Nalagarh (53 mm), Nagrota Suriyan (49 mm), Bijahi and Rajgarh (43 mm each), Bangana (37 mm), Kasuali and Guler (32 mm each), Pamampur (31 mm), Gohar (27 mm), Dhaula Kuan (26 mm).

