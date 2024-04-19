Garbage an eyesore close to skywalk

LOTS of garbage is being thrown in the narrow strip next to the newly constructed Chhota Shimla skywalk, part of which has been opened to commuters. Not only does the garbage make the place unsanitary, it is also an eyesore next to the new skywalk. The trash thrown here has not been cleared for a very long time. The authorities concerned should ensure that no garbage is thrown there, and fine defaulters. Aniket, Shimla

Dangerous diversions

There are far too many diversions on the Shimla-Kalka four-lane road. If one is not alert at all times, one could easily miss a diversion and continue in the ‘incorrect’ lane. This is dangerous as people driving down the other side would be under the impression that there would be no vehicle coming from the opposite direction on the ‘one-way’ section. The authorities concerned should ensure that the diversions are reduced to a minimum, and bold signage should be put up about the diversions ahead.

Mamta, Shimla

Contaminated drinking water

RESIDENTS of Samoli and Majhgaon villages in Rohru are receiving a supply of contaminated drinking water, which has raised concerns over diseases spreading amongst the locals. The water contains silt and is not fit for drinking. The authorities should look into the matter and ensure clean drinking water is provide to the village residents.

Joginder, Rohru

