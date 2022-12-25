Guv flags off 2 health vans

Shimla, December 24
Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar flagged off two mobile health vans on Saturday for Chamba and Sirmaur districts.
The van has facilities like central oxygen system, refrigerator, electric cooler, examination couch, electric suction machine, minor surgery set, nebulizer, 12 channel ECG machine, steriliser, defibrillator and oxygen cylinder.
Providing mobile health services was the need of the hour. As Himachal Pradesh has tough geographical conditions, the vans would be very beneficial for providing first aid to the people, Arlekar, who is also the president of State Red Cross Society, said.
The vans have been made available by the Indian Red Cross Society.
He also inspected the vans and enquired about the health services and facilities available for the people.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hospitals conduct mock drill to test covid preparedness
Union Health Minister is present at Safdarjung Hospital in D...
Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
In Haryana, Narnaul shivered at one degree Celsius, four deg...
'Sushant Singh Rajput didn't die by suicide, I saw fracture marks', claims man who performed autopsy
Roopkumar Shah retired from service last month from Cooper H...
BSF jawan murdered in Gujarat after protest against daughter's objectionable video posted online; 7 people arrested
The incident takes place at around 10pm on Saturday and the ...
China to reopen borders, scrap quarantine for international travellers from January 8
The National Health Commission announces that covid-19 manag...