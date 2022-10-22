Guv, pupils interact at Chhota Shimla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 21

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar today visited Government Excellence Senior Secondary School, Chhota Shimla. He extended Diwali greetings to the students of Class X and presented them books.

He asked students about their preparations for final examinations and also encouraged them to develop the habit of reading books on different subjects.

He said, “Books are our true friends, guides and philosophers, which not only give us a positive attitude but also pave the way for success in life.”

Arlekar also appealed to the teachers to motivate students to develop the hobby of reading. He called for further development of the school library. He added that he would soon inspect the ‘smart classroom’ developed in the school.

School Principal Meera Sharma briefed the Governor about the achievements of the school.