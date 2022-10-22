Guv, pupils interact at Chhota Shimla

Shimla, October 21
Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar today visited Government Excellence Senior Secondary School, Chhota Shimla. He extended Diwali greetings to the students of Class X and presented them books.
He asked students about their preparations for final examinations and also encouraged them to develop the habit of reading books on different subjects.
He said, “Books are our true friends, guides and philosophers, which not only give us a positive attitude but also pave the way for success in life.”
Arlekar also appealed to the teachers to motivate students to develop the hobby of reading. He called for further development of the school library. He added that he would soon inspect the ‘smart classroom’ developed in the school.
School Principal Meera Sharma briefed the Governor about the achievements of the school.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hate speech shocking, take suo motu action, Supreme Court tells three states
Asks Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand to promptly register ...
Bilkis Bano gang rape case: Supreme Court to hear fresh plea challenging remission to 11
Bano was 5-month pregnant when she was gang-raped and seven ...
Eye on Himachal poll, AAP govt in Punjab restores old pension plan
1.75 lakh staffers to benefit from move
Himachal Votes 2022: Key issue, Kejriwal's party hopes to make inroads into state via OPS
Around 1.5 lakh HP employees are under NPS
Vacate bungalow, Mehbooba Mufti told
She has been living there since 2005 when her father was J&K...