Highway firm’s sewage pipeline raises stink

Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, March 19

Many families of Takhniar village in the Bhali Gram Panchayat of Jawali subdivision of Kangra district have been spending sleepless nights for more than a month as a road construction company engaged by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has reportedly been dumping toilet sewage of its labour huts in an open nullah just a few metres from the residential area of the village.

Recently, residents lodged their protest against this nuisance at the local office of the Bharat Construction Company, which is constructing the Pathankot-Mandi highway widening project from Bhedkhud to Seoni (package-2).

As per information, the construction company provided toilet facilities to its labourers living in the labour huts in the village. Despite making underground toilet sewage disposal arrangements, a drain pipe had been laid that disposed of the waste out in the open into a nearby nullah.

After running from pillar to post troubled by the foul stench the pipeline gave off, affected villagers Rajesh Deen and Takeed Mohammad recently submitted their complaints to the state Pollution Control Board, demanding action against the erring company for flouting pollution control norms and making lives miserable in the village. According to village residents Roshini Bibi, Farukh Mohmmad, Prinka Bibi, Taj Deen and Junekha Bibi, the foul smell and filth of the sewerage pipeline— which reportedly disposes of waste from temporary toilets arranged for around 100 labourers — have forced their families to live in inhuman and pathetic conditions.

“Change in weather conditions and the rise in temperatures has aggravated the foul smell that the pipeline gives off. Merely sitting in our houses has become impossible. Cooking and eating meals have become more difficult for us,” Mohmmad said. Aman Rana, a social activist from the Bhali Gram Panchayat who spearheaded a campaign against the setting up of a bitumen hot mix plant in the village by the same construction company, alleged that harmful smoke emanating from the plant had claimed the life of 53-year-old ailing Soma Bibi a few months ago.

Rana filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the high court against the setting up of the plant at Takhniar.

Bharat Construction Company office in-charge Rajiv Kashyap said after receiving a public complaint, an underground septic pit was being constructed for the disposal of the toilet’s sewage at Takhniar village.

Also opposed to bitumen plant

Recently, residents lodged their protest at the local office of the Bharat Construction Company, which is constructing the Pathankot-Mandi highway widening project from Bhedkhud to Seoni (package-2).

Social activist Aman Rana spearheaded a campaign against the setting up of a bitumen hot mix plant in the village by the company.

He alleged that the harmful smoke emanating from the plant had claimed the life of 53-year-old ailing Soma Bibi a few months ago.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Environment #Kangra #Nurpur #Pollution