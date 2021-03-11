Himachal cops arrest Morinda man

Ropar, May 11

In an embarrassment to the Ropar police, a team of cops from Himachal Pradesh today arrested a resident of Morinda for allegedly putting up pro-Khalistan flags on the gates of the Vidhan Sabha complex in Dharamsala and defacing its walls on May 8.

The accused, identified as Harbir Singh, alias Raju, is a tipper driver. During interrogation, he named Paramjit Singh, alias Pamma, of nearby Rurki Hiran village as his accomplice. Pamma, however, managed to escape.

Both are facing several theft and drug cases. Sources said the Himachal cops had identified Raju as the main accused who put up flags in Dharamsala.

Sources said Khalistan banners were also put up by unidentified persons in Ropar on April 13, but the culprits could not be traced.

Ropar SSP Sandeep Garg said they were providing all help to Himachal cops. — TNS

Khalistan flags in Dharamsala