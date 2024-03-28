Himachal Pradesh Congress appoints two working presidents ahead of Lok Sabha election, Assembly bypolls

PTI

Shimla, March 28

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls and Assembly by-elections slated for June 1, the Himachal Pradesh Congress on Wednesday appointed two working presidents, taking their total number to four.

Chander Kumar was the first Congress leader to be appointed as a working president.

Ahead of 2022 assembly polls, the Congress party appointed Harsh Mahajan, Pawan Kajal, Rajinder Rana and Vinay Kumar as working presidents.

However, Mahajan and Kajal joined the BJP last year while Rana recently revolted against the party and was disqualified under anti-defection law.

Chander Kumar and Vinay Kumar remained as working presidents.

On Wednesday, chief parliamentary secretary Sanjay Awasthi and lone Congress MLA from Mandi district Chander Shekhar were appointed as working presidents, Congress office-bearers said on Thursday.

With the latest appointments, the Himachal Congress now has four working presidents -- Chander Kumar, Vinay Kumar, Sanjay Awasthi and Chander Shekhar.

Vinay Kumar is also the deputy Speaker in the state Assembly. The Congress, which lost all the four Lok Sabha seats in 2014 and 2019, is facing a major challenge of winning the Lok Sabha polls and the six Assembly by-elections.

After revolt in the ruling party, its strength has come down from 40 to 34. Winning the Assembly by-elections is crucial for survival and stability of the government as stakes are very high for the Congress. The BJP has given tickets to all the six Congress rebels.

#Congress #Lok Sabha #Shimla